Application for points-based permanent residence declaration for Xiongan New Area begins

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows a construction site of relocation residential project in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The application process for the points-based permanent residence declaration for Xiongan New Area, Hebei Province, officially started on Saturday, involving five specific phases, the Xiongan government announced.Applications started at 8 am on Saturday and will last until 8 pm on June 4, while the reviewing process will be conducted starting from 8 am Saturday to 8 pm on June 24, a notice from the local government read.The results will be made public from June 25 to July 15, as applicants are able to view their points and preliminary ranking, and can appeal on the system for questions which will be handled by relevant departments.Local authorities will reveal the final settlement information in August, while eligible applicants can begin relevant process.In 2022, a total of 324 persons were qualified for settlement in Xiongan through the points-based mechanism, marking the first batch of eligible people for settling in the area after the implementation of the system, per a notice from the Xiongan government in August 2022.The points-based system was initially introduced in January 1, 2021 with a more detailed guidance issued on December 31, 2021, aiming to attract more talent to settle down in Xiongan. The first round of applications was officially launched on May, 2022.Xiongan meanwhile has begun implementing the measures in 2021 that personnel working in the new area meeting the standards can apply for a residence permit, with the holders enjoying six basic services and seven conveniences, and the holders can apply for settlement through the points-based system.Local officials noted that the new points-based residence claiming mechanism and residence permit system aims to open the doors to attract as many talented people as possible, laying the talent foundation for the area's future construction.The points-based residence system has been a new channel for people to obtain residence permit and purchase housing in the new area.Demand for talent in Xiongan New Area has been growing for four consecutive years as of 2022, with 2,507 positions being released this year for urgently needed talent, a year-on-year increase of 48 percent, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times