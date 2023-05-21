Tying the knot

Couples participate in a group wedding ceremony held in Neijiang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on May 20, 2023, which marked the unofficial Valentine's day in China as the number "520" phonetically resembles "I Love You" in Chinese. Photo: IC
The number of marriage registrations on May 20 this year made headlines over the weekend, despite declines in ...
China's State Council has approved the expansion of an inter-provincial marriage registration pilot program to 21 provincial-level regions ...