Hotel owner sees booming tourism growth in Mount Qomolangma base camp

Tourists sing and dance at the Mount Qomolangma base camp for tourists in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 16, 2023. The Mount Qomolangma base camp for tourists is dotted with tent hotels that accommodate travelers from afar. The tents are made from black yak fur, a unique scene at the mountain foot. Dainzin, a 27-year-old local has been running a tent hotel at the base camp for nearly a decade. He is a witness to the booming tourism growth here. Access to running water, electricity, emergency vehicles and oxygen facilities has been realized. Convenience store, sweet tea house and post office are also available. Farmers and herdsmen in the township manage the tent hotels at the base camp, which are set up in March and open until October every year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

