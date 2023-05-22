Tea culture event held to celebrate International Tea Day in Fuzhou, SE China

A staff member shows traditional tea art during a tea culture event held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 21, 2023. May 21 marks the International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member shows the making skills of Fuzhou jasmine tea during a tea culture event held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 21, 2023. May 21 marks the International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff display oil tea custom of Yao people during a tea culture event held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 21, 2023. May 21 marks the International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff show the making skills of Wuyi rock tea (Dahongpao) during a tea culture event held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 21, 2023. May 21 marks the International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)