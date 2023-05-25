Kazakhstan: 10th anniversary of BRI and Kazakhstan-China Commodity Exhibition

Opening ceremony of 10th anniversary of BRI and Kazakhstan-China commodity exhibition Photo: Courtesy of the Kazakhstan Embassy in China

In order to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an in conjunction with the Shaanxi Provincial People' Government launched the Kazakhstan-China Commodity Exhibition which opened in Xi'an on May 17-20.During the opening cultural performance, a band from Kazakhstan together with performers from the Qinqiang Opera of Xi'an, and the puppet and shadow performance team of Shaanxi Folk Art Theater presented wonderful traditional cultural performances of both countries to the guests.With the continuous promotion of BRI, a large number of investment and trade cooperation projects in Xi'an, have taken root and blossomed in Kazakhstan in recent years, injecting vitality and vigor into the economic and trade development and cultural exchanges between the two countries. At the opening ceremony, a total of 22 Kazakh-Chinese enterprises from 11 groups signed cooperation agreements.