Pakistan: Ambassador attends Pakistan tourism website launch ceremony

Participants attend Pakistan tourism website in Chinese language launch ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistan Embassy in China

A website on Pakistani tourism in Chinese language was launched by the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Monday. The unveiling ceremony was an important part of a series of events planned for 2023 Year of Tourism Exchanges between China and Pakistan.Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque delivered a speech on the occasion, he praised the leaders and peoples of both sides for nurturing this relationship. Apart from providing a comprehensive guide for Chinese tourists, the website will also help strengthen humanistic exchanges between the two countries. "The Pakistani people are hospitable and have a special affection for their Chinese friends. They will welcome you with open arms and make you feel at home," he said.The website showcases a full range of information about Pakistan's natural landscape, culture and art. It also links to the official websites of major museums.