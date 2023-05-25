Madagascar: the Embassy promotes culture of Chinese medicine meridians

Madagascar Ambassador experiences Chinese medicine meridian techniques. Photo: Courtesy of the Madagascan Embassy in China

Recently, the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Meridian Culture Promotion and Exchange Group visited the Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar in Beijing and had a discussion and exchange on the development of TCM meridian skills and health products, with the Ambassador of Madagascar in China Jean Louis Robinson, and relevant representatives from the embassy.The ambassador said that Madagascar and China have extensive room for cooperation in the field of medicine. He believed that Chinese meridian culture is an important part of Chinese culture and a treasure among the world's cultural treasures.The members of exchange group also introduced the basic concepts and applications of the Chinese medicine meridian theory to the representatives of the Malagasy Embassy in China.After the exchange, Ambassador Robinson said that this exchange activity is of great significance to promote the culture of Chinese meridians and promote cooperation and exchanges between China and Madagascar in the field of medicine. He expressed hope that close cooperation with the TCM meridian culture exchange group and joint promotion and development of TCM meridian culture in Madagascar will be possible.