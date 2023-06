(From left to right) Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pose for a group photo during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 25, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: VCG