Trends: Dance drama 'Wing Chun' shows the spirit of the Chinese people

Spectators watch Thangka (Tibetan Buddhist paintings on cotton or silk) showing Tibetan medicine prescription and treatment at the Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine in Beijing on October 30, 2022. Photo: Shan Jie/GT

Two more Chinese documentary texts, The Four Medical Classics and Manuscripts of the Kong Tac Lam Temple in Macao (1645-1980), were added to the Memory of the World Register at the 216th session of the Executive Board of UNESCO held in Paris.The Four Medical Classics are now preserved in a Tibetan Medicine Hospital in China's Xizang Autonomous Region.Written during the 8th-12th centuries, it is the most classic and influential foundational work of Tibetan medicine. The document comprehensively reflects the historical trajectory of Tibetan medicine on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.It not only represents the highest level of medical care in Xizang at that time, but also is a concentrated manifestation of the region's early human history, cultural exchanges, philosophical thought and traditional craftsmanship.

Wing Chun master Zheng Zujie (C-R) shows Wing Chun moves to soldiers of Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) in Luca, Malta, on Nov. 13, 2018. . (Xinhua/Yuan Yun)

The Shenzhen-produced dance drama Wing Chun, which has a strong Cantonese style, recently took to the stage at the China Huabiao Awards in Beijing.The 5-minute show was performed with high energy and amazed the audience. It received enthusiastic praise and positive feedback from Beijing experts and scholars, who say that the dance drama shows the spirit of the Chinese people.The dance drama explores the elements of this intangible cultural heritage. It not only highlights the characteristics of Cantonese culture in South China, but also highlights the bold and innovative urban features of Shenzhen, the forefront of China's reform and opening up, said the expert.The innovative consciousness, inclusiveness and cross-border integration of the dance drama are worthy of attention and further research.

Players at the Chinese Super League 2020 Photo: cnsphoto

The latest development in China's anti-corruption campaign in soccer has seen several players and a coach from the Chinese Super League giants placed under investigation.Wang Ruilian, deputy director of China's General Administration of Sport, has urged Chinese soccer to overcome difficulties and get back on trackAt a meeting held by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in Beijing, Wang delivered a speech where he emphasized the role of CFA as an industry leader. It is important for the association to promote change within the industry.Key measures should be implemented through continued efforts to promote Chinese soccer to gradually get out of its current tough situation and get back on track.