Terraced fields in China's Fujian

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows farmers working in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers work in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 24, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Photo: Xinhua)