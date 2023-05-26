Scenery of Mount Qomolangma in SW China's Tibet Autonomous Region

This composite photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken in the morning of May 12, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)

This composite photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)