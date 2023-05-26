E China's Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji, largest hosiery production base in world

Socks are displayed at an exhibition area at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City is the largest hosiery production base in the world, which produces 25 billion pairs of socks every year, accounting for more than 70% of the output of China and one third of the whole world.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member picks a roll of yarn at a workshop of a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City is the largest hosiery production base in the world, which produces 25 billion pairs of socks every year, accounting for more than 70% of the output of China and one third of the whole world.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows an international intelligent hosiery industrial park in Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City is the largest hosiery production base in the world, which produces 25 billion pairs of socks every year, accounting for more than 70% of the output of China and one third of the whole world.(Photo: Xinhua)

A women visits a hosiery museum in Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City is the largest hosiery production base in the world, which produces 25 billion pairs of socks every year, accounting for more than 70% of the output of China and one third of the whole world.(Photo: Xinhua)