Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva smile at a press conference after their meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 29, 2023. It is Maduro's first visit to Brazil since he was banned by former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in 2019. The two leaders criticized the US sanctions on Venezuela. Photo: VCG