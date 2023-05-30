Western media’s sour grape mentality in display as China’s indigenous technology lifts off

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The West's reaction to any technological achievement by China has now fallen into a predictable pattern. The first stage is outright denial, where China's success is downplayed, if not denied altogether. China's claims are then promptly dismissed as propaganda.The implication is that the Party is hyping mundane achievements to appear grand in front of the Chinese people as a play for legitimacy. This implication is, of course, a racist one: the idea that Chinese people are incapable of thinking for themselves and can be "easily brainwashed" into believing anything.If that doesn't work, the Western propaganda machine moves onto the next stage, wherein China's achievements are sought to be tainted with malice. This can either be accusations of "IP theft" (with no evidence, of course), or the implication that China doesn't need such expensive projects, or that Chinese people will not be able to afford them.Western propagandists have tried all these tactics with China's high-speed railway network.The most amusing part of all this propaganda is not that it is factually incorrect - Western propaganda never exactly had a reputation for honesty. It is the jealousy that oozes out of every word. The way the West sees it, since Chinese people are not white and not from a Western country, and not even from a US-allied state, but are instead from a country that the US has declared as its top competitor - they don't deserve a good life. They must remain poor and impoverished - only the white man deserves a life of luxury.On Sunday, the C919, China's first indigenous commercial airliner, operated by China Eastern Airlines, undertook its maiden flight. Manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China or COMAC, this event represents the takeoff of the latest phase of China's quest for technological self-sufficiency.The Western response over the C919 was predictable. They had been targeting China's airline indigenization efforts for a while now, and today, they gathered all their tropes in one narrative.Some pointed out the "years of delays for the project." Others, with no less glee, harped on how expensive the entire ordeal had been, something a poor country like China could apparently ill afford.Some of the propaganda was laughable. Mouthpieces were quick to point out that the engine was built by CFM International, a joint venture between the US' GE Aviation and France's Safran Aircraft Engines.Many argued how other parts of the plane, including the airframe and avionics, were also produced in Western countries - assuming, perhaps, that Boeing planes contain parts manufactured in the US only. The C919 is "a facsimile of a Western plane," bellowed The Economist, a British tabloid.Yet, despite the propaganda, facts matter. Boeing works with a global network of 12,000 suppliers. These include vendors, partners, contractors, and other collaborators that had worked on the aircraft - right from designing, testing, manufacturing, right through to delivery.Rank hypocrisy has, of course, been a central aspect of Western propaganda. Apparently, when US companies source parts and work with vendors globally, it's smart and a win-win for everyone. But when Chinese companies like COMAC do exactly the same thing, it's not.Boeing's global supplier network is good and proves that globalization is working - COMAC's global supplier network is bad and proves that globalization is not working.Call it a kind of Schrodinger's China: China's indigenous plane is both a threat to Western dominance of Boeing and Airbus - and is also not a threat to Western dominance because it contains so many Western parts.US vindictiveness is not just reserved for countries like China. To a hammer, everything looks like a nail. For decades, the US denied Cryogenic Engine technology to India and sought to delay India's space program, fearing that its ambitions and low-cost model could put NASA out of business. India instead turned to the former USSR, which readily sold the technology. Today, fast forward more than three decades, and India is the country of choice for dozens of nations for launching their satellites.The same sentiment is repeated today, when the US refuses to transfer critical weapons technology to India, while demanding that India stop buying weapons from Russia. A core objective of the West is to prevent non-Western nations from making technological leaps.The author is an Indian commentator who writes about China, India, the US and global issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn