Sci-fi exhibition kicks off in Beijing

Photo:Li Hao/GT

The China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is being held in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. As an important part of it, a science fiction exhibition is taking place in the Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center, with more than 46 enterprises in the industry showcasing their latest products and technologies. The exhibition presents the latest cutting-edge technology and science fiction elements in an immersive way, providing a highly imaginative and experiential science fiction feast for sci-fi fans.