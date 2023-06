Shenzhou-16 trio arrived at CSS for a new round of crew rotation

By: Global Times | Published: May 31, 2023 12:50 AM

At 6:22 pm, Tue, the Shenzhou-16 crew entered the Tianhe core module. Six taikonauts greeted one another with hugs and handshakes. The meeting marks a beginning of a rotation period with the Shenzhou-15 trio and a 5-month stay in space for the Shenzhou-16 crew. #ChinaSpaceStation