"Nanji" Village in S China attracts tourists for natural environment and atmosphere

This aerial photo shows tourists having fun at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows salt pans at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the view of Deng Lou Corner in "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere.(Photo: Xinhua)