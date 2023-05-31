A glimpse of golden pomfret breeding base in Zhanjiang City, south China

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers lifting a net cage in an aquafarm of Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Zhanjiang is one of the largest golden pomfret breeding bases in China. Every year, about 100,000 tonnes of golden pomfrets are harvested here, accounting for about 30 percent to 40 percent of the national output.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows a deep sea net cage in an aquafarm of Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers lifting a net cage in an aquafarm of Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers transferring golden pomfrets onto a ship in an aquafarm of Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province.