China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 held in Beijing

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries a VR equipment at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention.(Photo: Xinhua)