Strawberry festival kicks off in Cyprus
By Xinhua Published: Jun 03, 2023 05:04 PM
Handmade crafts with strawberry designs are seen at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. Photo:Xinhua

A woman takes pictures for her family at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. Photo:Xinhua

Food with strawberries is seen at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. Photo:Xinhua

