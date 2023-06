World Bicycle Day celebrated in Jakarta, Indonesia

People ride bicycles during an event celebrating World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2023. In April 2018, the UN General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People ride bicycles during an event celebrating World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2023. In April 2018, the UN General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People ride bicycles during an event celebrating World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2023. In April 2018, the UN General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)