View of Xiong'an New Area

This aerial photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Located about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, the Xiong'an New Area has been designed as a major recipient of functions previously located in Beijing but which are not essential to its role as China's capital. Six years on, Xiong'an New Area, China's "city of the future", is offering a glimpse of the Chinese vision of modernity. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on June 1, 2023 shows the tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Located about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, the Xiong'an New Area has been designed as a major recipient of functions previously located in Beijing but which are not essential to its role as China's capital. Six years on, Xiong'an New Area, China's "city of the future", is offering a glimpse of the Chinese vision of modernity. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

