Strawberry festival kicks off in Cyprus

People pose for pictures at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Handmade crafts with strawberry designs are seen at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

A woman takes pictures for her family at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Food with strawberries is seen at the strawberry festival in Deryneia, Cyprus, on June 2, 2023. The strawberry festival was held here on Friday, attracting a lot of local residents and visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)