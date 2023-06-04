Int'l students attend culture promotion activity to learn about Guizhou

International students take a selfie while visiting the Baling River bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2023. A total of 40 international students from 24 countries have recently attended a culture promotion activity to learn about Guizhou Province, especially its achievements in transport infrastructure construction and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

International students pose for a group photo while visiting the Baling River bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2023. A total of 40 international students from 24 countries have recently attended a culture promotion activity to learn about Guizhou Province, especially its achievements in transport infrastructure construction and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

