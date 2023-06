View of Paddington Station during British rail workers' strike

This photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows a view of Paddington Station in London, Britain. British rail workers are on strike due to a long-running dispute over pay and terms. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man reads in Paddington Station in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. British rail workers are on strike due to a long-running dispute over pay and terms. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

