This aerial photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows employees working at the Changlu Daqinghe saltworks in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows employees working at the Changlu Daqinghe saltworks in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)