Trends: Research shows China's sci-fi industry revenue reached 87.75 billion yuan

A visitor tries a VR equipment at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention.(Photo: Xinhua)

According to the 2023 China Science Fiction Industry Report jointly published by the China Science Fiction Research Center and other institutions, the total revenue of China's science fiction industry reached 87.75 billion yuan ($12.31 billion) in 2022, indicating a stable and positive development trend.The report shows that China's sci-fi industry in 2022 focused on different sectors including print, films, games and cultural tourism and each sector showed strong development momentum.Among all the sectors, sci-fi publishing saw a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent in revenue to reach 3.04 billion yuan. Though the overall growth rate has slowed, the sector saw the revenue of digital publishing surpass that of print for the first time, showing the increasing dominant role of digital works.The Chinese martial arts documentary Into the Shaolin has been shortlisted at more international film festivals such as the Competition of Doc Edge and Feature Competition at the San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF).The stories behind the film were recently presented by its director Sun Hongyun."The term kung fu in China has two meanings. In addition to its first layer of meaning 'martial arts,' the term also represents the time we spend focusing on one thing that requires patience and waiting."Shaolin is the birthplace of Zen Buddhism and kung fu in China. It is where monks, in a seemingly paradoxical way, pursued Buddhist peace and enlightenment by practicing martial arts. The documentary Into the Shaolin observes the life and mental journey of several Shaolin monks and also a young Serbian female anthropologist at the Shaolin Temple in Central China's Henan Province.The China-Italy Youth Future Fashion Design Competition exhibition recently kicked off at the Poly Art Museum in Beijing.The competition was originally held in 2022, during which many young designers made their ideas a reality. Showcasing the works of the winners, the exhibition takes fashion sustainability as its starting point to demonstrate the purpose of "low-carbon art and fashion innovation." There are works inspired by social topics such as marine plastic pollution. In addition, more works by young designers drew on the nourishment from traditional Chinese culture such as designs featuring ink stones and Suzhou gardens.