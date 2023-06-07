N China's Qinhuangdao develops homestay service to accelerate growth in rural areas

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows guests visiting the orchard of a high-end homestay in Feishizhuang Village, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. Qinhuangdao, widely noted for its seaside tourist attractions, has pinned much importance to the development of homestay service in a way to accelerate the growth in its rural areas. To date, there are more than 2,200 homestays in operation in the region.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member performs housekeeping at a high-end homestay in Feishizhuang Village, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2023. Qinhuangdao, widely noted for its seaside tourist attractions, has pinned much importance to the development of homestay service in a way to accelerate the growth in its rural areas. To date, there are more than 2,200 homestays in operation in the region.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows guests chatting in the courtyard of a high-end homestay in Feishizhuang Village, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. Qinhuangdao, widely noted for its seaside tourist attractions, has pinned much importance to the development of homestay service in a way to accelerate the growth in its rural areas. To date, there are more than 2,200 homestays in operation in the region.(Photo: Xinhua)

