Farmers busy with summer wheat harvest in China

A farmer shows newly-harvested wheat in a field in Huaisi Township of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Renhe Township of Shehong County, Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Fengguantun Township of Chiping District, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting wheat in a field at Tuanfeng Township of Tuanfeng County, central China's Hubei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest.(Photo: Xinhua)