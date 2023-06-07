World Environment Day observed in China

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows volunteers cleaning the river at Changgang Village of Heping Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county.(Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers pick up garbage on the beach at Fushan District in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows volunteers picking up garbage at Tangwang Lake in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers clean the Hongshan Lake in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county.(Photo: Xinhua)