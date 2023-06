TikTok user: The ban is like taking food out of my kids’ mouth

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 07, 2023 11:54 AM

TikTok creator in Montana said banning the app could be a big threat to their livelihoods. Samantha Alario, one of the five creators who sued the govt to block the state’s ban on the app owned by a Chinese company, shared her experience with the Global Times.