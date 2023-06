Vehicles run on a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 6, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles run on a road amid heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 6, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man rides a bicycle amid heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 6, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man rides a motorcycle amid heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 6, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)