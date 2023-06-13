PHOTO / SPORT
Game on
By VCG Published: Jun 13, 2023 11:12 PM
A Chinese player spikes the ball in a volleyball game against Canada at the FIVB Women's Nations League in Hong Kong on June 13, 2023. China claimed their fifth win in a row with a 3-0 victory. Photo: VCG

