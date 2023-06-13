Culture Beat: ‘Gone with the Rain’ debuts on streaming site

Promotional material for TV series Gone with the Rain Photo: Courtesy of Huanyu TV 'Gone with the Rain' debuts on streaming site 'Gone with the Rain' debuts on streaming site

Bronze relics exhibited in Xinjiang Museum

A new period TV series Gone with the Rain by Huanyu TV debuted in early June on ­Chinese video platform Youku. This TV series tells the story of two women as they search for love and take on challenges.In addition to the fascinating plot, the costume design in the TV series is also very sophisticated, showing Eastern aesthetics.The series' costume designer said that traditional Chinese art attaches great importance to the mutual unity between humanity and the material world, form and spirit.Therefore in the series, the costumes were designed according to traditional Chinese aesthetics. For example, the bun hairstyles are presented in a variety of ways according to the different roles such as a graceful ingot bun, a mature and charming bun, and a lively double-ring bun.Set during a relatively turbulent period in the late Tang Dynasty (618-907), the show depicts a period of time when vassal kings raised their own soldiers and the imperial family was weak."In order to cater to this atmosphere, we have made the color of the clothing feel a little mottled. It's a bit like the murals in Dunhuang but with a very desolate feeling," said the costume designer.The Xinjiang Museum has established a new "National Museum Hall" for exhibits from the National Museum of China in Beijing. The new hall is currently holding its first exhibition, with a total of more than 160 bronzes from the National Museum of China, including 34 first-class cultural relics.The exhibits cover a long time span, systematically showing the development of ancient Chinese bronzes.Together with the exhibition, the National Museum of China is also introducing educational activity, welcoming visitors to experience the charm of bronze art.