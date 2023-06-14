Honduras needs to learn from China, rely on itself, says visiting reporter

A group of reporters from 15 major media outlets in Honduras trek to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing on June 13. Photo: Zhang Changyue/GT

People in Honduras need to think like Chinese people who always work hard and have built prosperous, green and clean cities, said a visiting Honduran reporter in Beijing, who is following the state visit to China of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, adding that the country needs to rely on itself to solve domestic problems rather than relying on other countries such as the US."I'll pay most of my attention to how China-Honduras cooperation projects, such as Chinese enterprises building factories in Honduras, provide job opportunities for local people living in towns and villages so as to help relieve the current employment problems," said Oswaldo Eloy Castillo, a journalist from TP Noticias TeleProgreso in Honduras.Castillo was one of the reporters from 15 major media outlets in Honduras who trekked to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon. The reporters are following the historic state visit of Honduran President Castro from June 9 to 14."During all these days in China, every day and every hour, we as reporters have sent what we saw here back to Honduras. So Honduran people know what China has offered to our country and the world," said Castillo."We who have reached the Great Wall are true men! The Great Wall is just like a miracle," said Rony Jonatan Martinez Chavez from UNE TV. Impressed by China's historical relics and development accomplishments during the trip, Chavez said the world could learn something from China's development path and experience. Three months after the Central American country severed its so-called "diplomatic" relations with Taiwan island and established diplomatic ties with China , leaders of the two countries met in Beijing on Monday, which experts said set the tone for bilateral relations and injected new momentum into bilateral cooperation.The two sides signed a number of cooperation documents on Monday including those related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), quality inspection, trade, agriculture, tech, culture and education. Castillo said he's happy to see the cooperation deals in multiple areas, noting the imports of Honduran agriculture products like tobacco, coffee and bananas to China, as well as the technologies Honduras needs in local schools.The reporters started their trip to China in Shanghai on June 9, visiting the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center.