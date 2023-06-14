PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of grassland in Xilingol League of N China's Inner Mongolia
By Xinhua Published: Jun 14, 2023 09:54 AM
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)

