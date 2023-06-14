View of Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park

This aerial photo shows the night view in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park in southwest China's Chongqing, June 9, 2023. A three-floor western building covered by traditional Chinese roof ridges glimmers in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park on the south bank of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park in southwest China's Chongqing, June 9, 2023. A three-floor western building covered by traditional Chinese roof ridges glimmers in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park on the south bank of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows tourists enjoying the night view in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park in southwest China's Chongqing, June 9, 2023. A three-floor western building covered by traditional Chinese roof ridges glimmers in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park on the south bank of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows the site of the former Little firm in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park in southwest China's Chongqing, June 10, 2023. A three-floor western building covered by traditional Chinese roof ridges glimmers in Chongqing's Opening Port Heritage Park on the south bank of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Photo: Xinhua)