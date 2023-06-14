Zhejiang launches Green Rural Revival Program

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of Wan'anzhuang Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a theme park in Meiyuan Village of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Meiyuan Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Shuanghu Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.(Photo: Xinhua)