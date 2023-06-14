People visit Qianmen Street in central Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2023. First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate (Yongdingmen) in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Most of the major old-city buildings of Beijing sit along this axis. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children have fun at a square between the Drum Tower and the Bell Tower in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2023. First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate (Yongdingmen) in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos in Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2023. First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate (Yongdingmen) in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Most of the major old-city buildings of Beijing sit along this axis.(Photo: Xinhua)

Locals enjoy tea at their courtyard in a hutong near the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate (Yongdingmen) in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north.(Photo: Xinhua)