National Tree Fair kicks off in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A visitor watches Chinese topiary plants on display during a tree fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 13, 2023. A month-long tree fair, entitled "National Tree Fair", kicked off here on June 5 in Dhaka.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view plants during a tree fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 13, 2023. A month-long tree fair, entitled "National Tree Fair", kicked off here on June 5 in Dhaka.(Photo: Xinhua)

Gardeners nurture Chinese topiary plants during a tree fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 13, 2023. A month-long tree fair, entitled "National Tree Fair", kicked off here on June 5 in Dhaka.(Photo: Xinhua)