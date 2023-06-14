Thrifty tourists pile into Egypt as travel costs dive amid currency depreciation

Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, June 12, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Zedenko Krabich, a 42-year-old tourist from Croatia, was on a trip to the Red Sea resort of Safaga in southeastern Egypt for medical purposes.After finishing treatment for bone problems using the sand of Safaga, Krabich said he will head further south to Luxor and Aswan for further tours.The Croatian tourist, like many others, chose Egypt because the most populous Arab country, boasting rich cultural and recreational sites, offers an excellent travel experience at a expense lower than other regional countries.Egypt has witnessed a tourism boom since the beginning of this year and is expected to welcome the largest annual number of tourists in history by the year end.According to Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, the number of inbound tourists reached 1.3 million in April, hitting a monthly high, while the first quarter saw an increase of 43 percent in visitors number compared to the same period last year.Issa predicted that by the end of this year, Egypt will receive close to 15 million tourists, a 28-percent increase year on year, which could dethrone the previous 2010 record of 14.7 million.The boom is partly attributed to the devaluation of the Egyptian currency, which resulted in a reduction in travel costs for tourists, according to Mohamed Othman, head of the Cultural Tourism Committee at the Chamber of Tourism Companies in Luxor.Jagdish, a cardiologist from the United States, decided to spend 20 days touring Egypt. He has visited multiple destinations, including the Valley of Kings and the temples of Karnak, Hatshepsut, Edfu and Kom Ombo, and Abu Simbel.Jagdish noted he opted for a longer tour this time because of the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar.The value of the Egyptian pound has declined several times in the past year, with the latest pound-dollar rate standing at 30.94, almost doubling the rate of 15.75 at the beginning of 2022, according to the Central Bank of Egypt.Meanwhile, the value of one dollar in the black market is nudging 40 pounds.Consequently, tourists can save about 30 percent on expenses compared to previous years despite the increase in ticket prices for attractions and accommodation in Egypt, said Othman, the tourism official in Luxor.Ahmed Abu Zeid, a tour guide in Luxor and Aswan, was optimistic about his business."I have never seen such a large number of tourists in southern Egypt during my 20-year career," Zeid said."I believe the next tourist season starting October will see the number of tourists doubling," he added.