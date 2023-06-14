Chongqing's museum displays history of Palace Museum antiques

A tourist visits a museum displaying the history of Palace Museum antiques moved there during World War II in southwest China's Chongqing, June 10, 2023. The museum is located in a former foreign firm, where nearly 4,000 cases of antiques were stored during wartime. The items from the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, were moved to Chongqing in late 1930s when Japanese troops invaded Beijing.(Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy a concert in celebration of the second anniversary of the opening of a museum displaying the history of Palace Museum antiques moved there during World War II in southwest China's Chongqing, June 10, 2023. The museum is located in a former foreign firm, where nearly 4,000 cases of antiques were stored during wartime.(Photo: Xinhua)