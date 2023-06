Argentine Ambassador to China sends message of gratitude to Chinese fans ahead of anticipated Argentina Team appearance at Workers' Stadium

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 14, 2023 03:06 PM

A friendly soccer match between the Argentina and Australia will be held at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on June 15. The Argentine Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, recently thanked the enthusiastic Chinese soccer fans and expressed his belief that China's soccer future holds immense potential.