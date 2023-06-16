Villagers produce shredded dry tobacco in Banyuresmi village, Indonesia

A villager shreds tobacco leaves in Banyuresmi village, Sumedang district, West Java, Indonesia, on June 15, 2023. In Banyuresmi, most villagers are tobacco farmers from generation to generation. They produce shredded dry tobacco for regional demand and also export them to some countries in Asia and Europe.(Photo: Xinhua)

A villager sorts tobacco leaves in Banyuresmi village, Sumedang district, West Java, Indonesia, on June 15, 2023.

A farmer airs shredded tobacco leaves in Banyuresmi village, Sumedang district, West Java, Indonesia, on June 15, 2023.

This photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the Banyuresmi village in Sumedang district, West Java, Indonesia.