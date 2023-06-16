‘Track II’ exchanges a crucial component of endeavor to improve China-US relations

China US Photo: VCG

Recently, there have been growing contacts and talks between China and the US at various levels. At the same time, the business and academic circles of both countries have also witnessed increased momentum in resuming contacts and becoming more active. I recently attended a closed-door seminar on China-US relations held in Denver, and was impressed by the depth of the topics discussed, the harmonious atmosphere of the discussions, and the friendliness and candor of the American representatives toward Chinese scholars. These qualities have been rare in recent years.The pandemic, which had lasted for more than three years, has partly seriously hindered communication between individuals, academic institutions and companies, as well as track I communication at the government level between China and the US. Most of the original problems between the two countries have not been properly resolved, and new and more complicated problems have emerged. This represents a huge challenge in handling China-US relations.The main reason for the current state of relations is due to the US. The US has disregarded international rules and has no bottom line. It is trying to exclude China from the global value chain and industrial chain, such as chips, in order to maintain US leadership in technology and its hegemony.It's clear that the US' China policy, which focuses on suppression, will remain unchanged for a long time to come. Therefore, it is crucial to take advantage of the reduced impact of the pandemic and increasing personnel exchanges to alleviate misunderstandings, misjudgments, and miscalculations that have accumulated over the years. Special attention should be given to strengthening communication, rebuilding mutual trust, and promoting face-to-face exchanges between enterprises, locals, and governments.Firstly, starting with people-to-people diplomacy, expanding "track II" exchanges is one of the effective means to prevent further deterioration in China-US relations and maintain relative stability at this stage. After the optimization and adjustment of China's epidemic prevention and control policy, "track II" exchanges between China and the US have gradually resumed, and various forms of mutual visits and offline meetings are also advancing in an orderly manner.For instance, the National Institute for the South China Sea Studies, where I work, and the National Committee on US-China Relations have decided to resume the Dialogue on China-US Maritime Issues and International Law. Considering the problems accumulated over the past three years and the resulting misjudgments, while fully restoring the dialogue mechanism, we can consider setting the goal of "enhancing trust and dispelling doubts, channeling public opinion, and expanding consensus" to choose the fields where the US side has the same demands and interests as ours to create a new and stable "track II" dialogue and exchange platform.Secondly, in light of the recent increase in provocative actions by the US in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits, and China's strengthening capabilities to preserve its rights and take countermeasures, it is imperative to accelerate the establishment of crisis management and control mechanisms to prevent conflicts from escalating.In the seminar I attended, participating Chinese and American scholars summarized and reflected on the 2001 South China Sea collision. Everyone believes that the rapid resolution of the US spy plane incident that violated China's airspace and illegally landed at China's military airport without approval is inseparable from keeping diplomatic channels open and effective, guiding the direction of public opinion, and managing public opinion. American scholars participating in the meeting, referring to the practice of the US in handling the airship incident in February this year, believed that it was an unforgivable mistake for the US to ignore China's apology and efforts to solve the problem through diplomatic means and resort to military means.Thirdly, prioritizing diplomacy and shaping public opinion are the two "golden keys" to ensure the unfreezing and steady development of China-US relations. During the seminar I attended, Chinese and American scholars reflected on the 2001 South China Sea collision. "Track II" exchanges such as dialogues between think tanks, should be a crucial component of this endeavor.The author is president of the National Institute for the South China Sea Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn