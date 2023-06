Dancing with fingers: ‘Queen of Suzhou Embroidery’ records the era with threads & needles

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 16, 2023 08:34 PM

Yao Jianping is called “Queen of Suzhou Embroidery,” whose works have been presented as national gifts to foreign dignitaries. In this #CultureRock video, GT reporter Li Yuche will bring you close to Yao’s unique artistic style and innovations on the millennia-old craft.