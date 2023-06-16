PHOTO / CHINA
Submarine steams in the Yellow Sea
By China Military Published: Jun 16, 2023 08:58 PM
Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command tow a submarine to bear off a port during a training exercise recently in waters of the Yellow Sea. Photo: China Military

A submarine attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a training exercise recently in waters of the Yellow Sea. Photo: China Military

