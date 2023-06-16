Shopping spree preparation

A worker is busy at a warehouse in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on June 16, 2023. As China's mid-year 618 shopping festival approaches, workers have been busily packaging, loading and delivering goods. Photo: IC
Sanya’s duty-free consumption market has rebounded with the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures and the winter ...
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023.
Major Chinese e-commerce platforms including JD.com and Taobao have reported buoyant sales during this year's 618 mid-year shopping ...