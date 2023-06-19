Villagers mark upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China's Zhejiang

Villagers participate in a dragon boat race to mark the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, in Mindang Village of Hefu Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2023. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Villagers participate in a dragon boat race to mark the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, in Mindang Village of Hefu Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2023. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Villagers participate in a barrel rowing competition to mark the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, in Mindang Village of Hefu Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2023. This kind of barrel is a traditional tool used by the locals to conduct agricultural activities on water including fishing, water chestnuts and lotus seedpods picking. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)