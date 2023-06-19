Scenery of Bayannur, N China's Inner Mongolia

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the scenery in Linhe District in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the scenery in Linhe District in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the wheat fields in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the wheat fields in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)